Ohio to provide security grants to nonprofit groups

(JTA) — The Ohio State Legislature passed a security grant program to help nonprofit groups secure their facilities against terror attacks, with much of the funds expected to go to Jewish institutions.

The grants of up to $100,000 each to upgrade and secure non-profit facilities in Ohio will come from a total of $7.3 million in available funds, provided in the legislation passed last week.

The effort to secure the funds came after Ohio Senate President Keith Faber learned from the Ohio Jewish Communities lobby about the vulnerabilities of schools, synagogues and community centers, the Ohio Jewish Communities said in a statement.

“Acts of terrorism unfortunately continue to threaten the security of Ohio citizens in what should be places of peace and safety,” Faber said in a statement. “Helping our nonprofit organizations equip themselves to deal with this reality is important. Preparation saves lives.”

The new state program is modeled after a federal security grant program for nonprofits. Since its inception 10 years ago, the federal Nonprofit Security Grants Program has provided the majority of the funds, or more than $184 million, to Jewish schools, synagogues and other nonprofits. Some $20 million was allocated in 2016, much of it to Jewish agencies. Cleveland-area nonprofits received some $200,000 from the federal program for 2016.

Passage of the state program comes less than a month after a car-ramming and stabbing attack at the Ohio State University in Columbus that injured several students. Last year, two Ohio Jewish day schools were the target of bomb threats. Numerous instances of suspicious activity have been logged and investigated at Jewish sites across the state, an increase over previous years, according to the Ohio Jewish Communities.