Socialite Shelli Azoff asks celebrities not to mention Trump at her LA bash

(JTA) — Socialite Shelli Azoff asked guests at her annual women-only glamour gala in Los Angeles to refrain from making any mention of Donald Trump.

Azoff, the wife of music mogul Irving Azoff, who is Jewish, presented the house rule at the 17th annual “Just Us Girls” holiday bash on Wednesday at the Forum in LA, where she gathered some 200 female guests including celebrities Chelsea Handler, Christina Aguilera, Cindy Crawford, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Kathy Griffin, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Erin Foster, the New York Post reported Thursday.

“Everyone agreed that they would not speak about Donald Trump,” an unnamed source who attended the bash told the tabloid.

Azoff, delivered a speech about overcoming this year and looking forward to 2017, the report said. Holiday carolers greeted the VIP women at a backstage entrance, where they were served hot chocolate and cider.

According to Quartz, Trump’s aides have failed to book A-list musicians to perform at his inauguration on Jan. 20 amid deep-seated disapproval of his policies and remarks among leading names in the music industry.

On Wednesday, the president-elect’s team announced that 16-year-old Jackie Evancho, a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” will sing the national anthem at the event.

Several stars have outright rejected the gig without even being asked, according to Quarts. Elton John was said to be performing by Trump’s camp before his publicist denied it in a message. Adele, Queen, R.E.M., and Neil Young also all objected to Trump using their music over the course of his campaign.

“I would never do it,” Swedish singer Zara Larsson recently declared. “And most other smart people wouldn’t do it.”