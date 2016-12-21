JCC Association names new president

(JTA) — The Jewish Community Center Association of North America tapped the head of the American fundraising arm of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev as its new president and CEO.

Doron Krakow, who also has worked as a senior vice president at what is now the Jewish Federations of North America, will succeed Stephen Hazan Arnoff this spring, the JCC Association announced Tuesday. Arnoff left in March after just over a year at the organization. He had taken over in 2015 for Alan Finkelstein, who led the organization for over 20 years.

While working for Ben-Gurion University, Krakow’s tenure coincided with the largest charitable donation in Israel’s history — a $400 million estate gift from Howard and Lottie Marcus of California.

The JCC Association is the umbrella group for JCCs across North America.