FBI reportedly arrests Brooklyn Satmar activist, charges unclear

NEW YORK (JTA) — The FBI reportedly has arrested a Brooklyn Satmar community activist.

The FBI told the Forward that it had arrested Isaac Sofer, who manages government relations at a Williamsburg yeshiva connected to the Hasidic movement’s grand rabbi, Aron Teitelbaum. The charges in Sofer’s arrest were unclear.

In March, the FBI raided the Williamsburg yeshiva where Sofer works, the Central United Talmudic Academy. A person working in Williamsburg’s haredi Orthodox schools told the Forward that leaders at the yeshiva said the raids concerned funds from a federal meal assistance program for children from low-income households.