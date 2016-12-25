PJ Library families in Moscow receive free tickets to Jewish museum

(JTA) — About 2,000 Jewish families in Moscow will receive free tickets to the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center located in the Russian capital.

The families, subscribers to the PJ Library, a program providing free Jewish children’s books to families, which last year expanded to Russia, starting on the second day of Chanukah, or Monday, Dec. 26, will be able to download their free tickets from their personal page on the PJ Library website.

The program is sponsored in conjunction with the Genesis Philanthropy Group, whose mission is to develop and enhance a sense of Jewish identity among Russian-speaking Jews worldwide.

PJ Library’s activities in Russia are supported by the Genesis Philanthropy Group, as well as American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Russian Jewish Congress and several private donors.

The Jewish Museum’s permanent exhibition is dedicated to the culture and daily life of Russian Jews, from Catherine the Great through modern times.