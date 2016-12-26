Ivanka Trump tweets family Hanukkah photo from Hawaii vacation

(JTA) — Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and their three young children lit Hanukkah candles on their vacation in Hawaii.

Trump tweeted a photo of her family lighting their menorahs on the first night of Hanukkah.

This year is one of the rare and special occasions where Hanukkah and Christmas coincide. Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah! #happyholidays pic.twitter.com/uHYsdgdc08 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 26, 2016

“This year is one of the rare and special occasions where Hanukkah and Christmas coincide. Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah! #happyholidays,” she said in the tweet posted Saturday night in Hawaii.

When they left New York for Hawaii, Trump and her children reportedly were accosted by a fellow JetBlue passenger in the coach section of the plane.

The passenger, who was holding his own child in his arms, started screaming at Trump before the plane took off Thursday from John F. Kennedy International Airport, TMZ reported.

“Your father is ruining the country,” the passenger shouted, according to TMZ. He also reportedly said: “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

The passenger, who was flying with his young son, was removed from the plane and rebooked on another flight.