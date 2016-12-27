US envoy to Israel reportedly requests permission to remain as private citizen

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, reportedly has asked the State Department for permission to stay in Israel as a private citizen so that his daughter can complete the school year.

His daughter is in the 11th grade, a year that is heavy with Israeli matriculation exams.

The U.S. Embassy did not confirm the report about Shapiro’s request by the Israeli daily Yediot Acharonot.

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed a new U.S. envoy to Israel, David Friedman, who is expected to take up his post in February or March. The Senate must approve his appointment.

Shapiro, who was appointed to his post in July 2011, would have to move out of the ambassador’s residence in Herzliya before Friedman arrives.