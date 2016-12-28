NJ synagogues seek help in welcoming Syrian refugees

(JTA) — Three synagogues in New Jersey are seeking help in resettling a Syrian refugee family.

In a Facebook post to members of the South Orange and Maplewood communities, the congregations announced that they are partnering with Church World Services, the refugee assistance arm of the National Council of the Churches of Christ, the Village Green reported Tuesday.

“[O]ur partner, Church World Services, has identified a Syrian family in need of our support and we are expecting a mid-January arrival,” according to the letter shared on Facebook. “We need to quickly arrange housing and so much more before we can make this happen!”

Among the signers of the post were principals from Congregation Beth El, Oheb Shalom Congregation and Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, all of South Orange.

The partners said they are seeking volunteers, “especially to identify affordable housing, provide Arabic language support, and advocate with schools and social services.”

The United States admitted 12,587 refugees from war-torn Syria in 2016, surpassing the goal of 10,000 set last year by President Barack Obama.