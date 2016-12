JERUSALEM (JTA) — Gap will shut down its seven stores in Israel in 2017.

Gottex Brands, also known as Zara Group Israel, which holds the GAP franchise in Israel, made the announcement Thursday, saying the brand failed to gain popularity, the Israeli business daily Globes reported.

High prices were cited as one reason for the lack of success in Israel, according to Globes.

GAP has stores throughout Israel, including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Raanana and Herzliya.