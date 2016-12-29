NCJW: Women’s March on Washington sends a message to new administration

(JTA) — The National Conference of Jewish Women endorsed the Women’s March on Washington, saying it will “send a message to the new Congress and administration that the rights of women, families, and communities must be protected.”

The march on the National Mall is scheduled for Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. It was organized, according to a website for the event, to promote women’s rights following an election campaign that marginalized women and other minorities.

“As a progressive faith-based women’s organization, we are thrilled to join in solidarity with the organizers, March supporters, and participants to “send a message to the new Congress and administration that the rights of women, families, and communities must be protected,” NCJW’s CEO, Nancy Kaufman, said Wednesday in a statement.

NCJW said it was helping to organize ancillary events with other groups that partner with the Jewish community.

Organizers estimate that 200,000 people will participate in the event.

“Because the march takes place on Shabbat, one of the most important ritual observances in Judaism, we are working to ensure meaningful opportunities to gather and learn together in Washington, DC,” according to the statement.

The permit for the event was granted earlier this month. It was not clear that the march would be allowed on the National Mall after organizers requested permission to end with a rally at the Lincoln Memorial.