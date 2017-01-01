Netanyahu, Putin discuss Syria, security cooperation

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone to discuss the conflict in Syria and security cooperation.

The conversation Saturday evening, which also included discussion of other developments in the region, was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.

“The two leaders discussed developments in the region, with emphasis on Syria and continued security coordination in this sphere, which has already proven itself in preventing misunderstandings,” the statement said.

The Kremlin reportedly said in a statement that Israel initiated the call.

It was the second time Netanyahu and Putin had spoken in a week. Last Sunday, Netanyahu made a sympathy call to Putin following the crash of a Russian military plane that killed 92.

In the spring, Netanyahu and Putin met in Moscow and discussed cooperation on dealing with the Syrian crisis, including preventing clashes between the two country’s air forces over Syria.

Russia was one of the 14 countries that voted in favor of a resolution condemning Israel for continued building in West Bank settlements.