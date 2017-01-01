Marc Zuckerberg, once an atheist, now says religion ‘very important’
Mark Zuckerberg meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Aug. 29, 2016. (Screenshot from Twitter)

(JTA) — Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on his social media network that while he once questioned his Jewish upbringing, he now believes that “religion is very important.”

The post came after he wished his followers a “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah” on Dec. 25, according to reports over the weekend.

Zuckerberg once identified himself as an atheist.

In response to a comment asking, “But aren’t you an atheist?” Zuckerberg replied: “No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important.”

Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, practices Buddhism. The couple met with Pope Francis at the Vatican last summer.

