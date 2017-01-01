Massive blaze in Queens, N.Y., destroys Jewish businesses

(JTA) — A massive fire in Queens, New York, destroyed more than a dozen businesses, most Jewish owned.

The blaze that erupted on Friday evening in Kew Garden Hills required nearly 200 firefighters to bring under control.

Most of the businesses were closed in the predominately Orthodox Jewish neighborhood when the fire swept through the strip mall. The stores included a restaurant, deli, pizza shop, convenience store, law office, and barber shop.

Three firefighters were injured in the blaze.

It is not known what started the five-alarm fire, which caused millions of dollars in damage, according to reports.