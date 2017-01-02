Netanyahu reportedly sets time to be questioned over criminal allegations

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has scheduled a time to be questioned by police over various allegations of criminal wrongdoing against him.

The interrogation was scheduled to take place at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday evening. It reportedly was arranged after police worked for several days to come to a mutually agreed upon time.

Netanyahu is accused of accepting valuable gifts from businessmen, as well as World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder, a long-time friend of Netanyahu.

Lauder has admitted to giving Netanyahu gifts including suits, as well as hospitality for one of his sons on trips outside of Israel. Lauder has said these were gifts that friends give to each other and serve no other purpose.

Netanyahu said Monday during a meeting with Likud government ministers that his opponents should “hold off with the celebrations, don’t hurry,” following the news that he would be interrogated that evening.

“I told them and I repeat and tell you — there won’t be anything because there wasn’t anything,” he said.