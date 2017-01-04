Montana neo-Nazi march still on, white supremacist website editor says

(JTA) — An armed neo-Nazi march proposed by a white supremacist website to harass a Montana Jewish community will go forward, the website’s editor said.

Andrew Anglin, who runs the Daily Stormer website, told the ABC-Fox affiliate in Montana that the march on Whitefish will be held Jan. 15, which coincides with Martin Luther King Day.

Whitefish is home to white supremacist leader Richard Spencer, president of the National Policy Institute, a white supremacist think tank, as well as his mother. In November, Spencer spoke at a white supremacist event in Washington, D.C., celebrating President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in which he called out “Hail Trump!” and was greeted by Nazi salutes.

Spencer has said that he doesn’t believe the march will happen, calling it a joke, according to ABC-Fox Montana, but has not denounced it.

The Daily Stormer published a blog post last month calling for followers to “take action” against Jews in Whitefish by writing and calling them with anti-Semitic messages. The post claimed that Jewish residents were “threatening” the business run by Spencer’s mother in the town.

The post included the names, phone numbers and addresses of Jewish Whitefish residents, as well as their photos emblazoned with yellow stars. It also showed the Twitter handle and photo of a child. Along with using a number of anti-Semitic slurs, the post warned readers against using “violence or threats of violence or anything close to that.”

There are about 100 known Jewish households in Whitefish and nearby Kalispell, part of the Flathead Valley.

Montana lawmakers and faith leaders have issued statements in support of the Whitefish community.

Whitefish has a population of about 6,000 full-time residents and is home to a ski resort on Big Mountain called Whitefish Mountain Resort.