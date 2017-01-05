Bomb threats called in to two Orlando-area Jewish institutions

(JTA) — Separate bomb threats were called in to two Orlando, Florida area Jewish community institutions.

The bomb threats were called in on mid-morning Wednesday to the Chabad – Center for Jewish Life of South Orlando and the Roth Jewish Community Center.

The call to the Roth JCC suggested that the explosive device might be planted in the Holocaust Resource and Education Center that adjoins the JCC, according to local news station WESH.

About 40 people were evacuated from the Chabad building, which houses a pre-school. The JCC and Holocaust museum also were evacuated. A local elementary school located very near the JCC also was evacuated. Police searched both threatened sites but did not find any explosives, according to reports.

Police told WOFL FOX 35 that the threats do not rise to the level of a hate crime.