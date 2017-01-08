Nat Hentoff, journalist, author, music critic and social activist, dies at 91

(JTA) — Nat Hentoff, who wrote about civil liberties and jazz for The Village Voice for 50 years and also wrote for The New Yorker, The Washington Post, DownBeat magazine and other publications, has died.

Nathan Irving Hentoff — who grew up in the Roxbury section of what he once called the “pervasively anti-Semitic city” of Boston — died on Saturday at the age of 91. His son Nick announced his death in a tweet: “Sad to report the death of my father #NatHentoff tonight at the age of 91. He died surrounded by family listening to Billie Holiday.”

Hentoff was the author of more than 30 books, including novels and young adult and non-fiction books, many dealing with the U.S. Constitution and free speech.

He was a jazz critic in New York in the 1950s and went on to write books about musicians and the counterculture in the 1960s and 1970s. He also became an activist, marching against the Vietnam War and for civil rights.

Hentoff was born in Boston to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents. The New York Times reported that he tried to rebel at the age of 12 by publicly eating a salami sandwich on Yom Kippur as people walked by him on the way to synagogue, which angered his father and his neighbors. He said later that he did it to know how it felt to be an outcast, calling the experience “enjoyable.”

He attended Boston’s Latin School, and graduated with honors from Northeastern University in 1946. In 1950, he was a Fulbright fellow at the Sorbonne in Paris.

In 2013, a biographical film about Hentoff, titled “The Pleasures of Being Out of Step,” spotlighted his career as a jazz critic and as a first amendment advocate.

He once told an interviewer how jazz intersected with his career as a defender of the Bill of Rights. “I’ll leave you with this — every once in a while writing about my day job I get so down I have to stop,” he said. “I literally stop and put on a recording, and then that sound, that feeling, that passion for life gets me up and shouting again and I can go back to grim stuff of what’s happening in the rest of the world.”

Hentoff was liberal when it came to civil liberties but conservative when it came to issues such as abortion, which he opposed.

He was married three times, and considered himself an atheist.