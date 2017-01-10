Coldplay denies report it will play 2 Israeli-Palestinian ‘peace concerts’

(JTA) — The British rock band Coldplay denied reports that it was planning two “peace concerts” for Israelis and Palestinians in November.

A representative for the band said the report was not true, according to Rolling Stone.

The Times of Israel had cited a report by Israel’s Channel 2 in an article that said the band was to perform on Nov. 3 and 4 at an outdoor location north of the Dead Sea.

The Channel 2 report, according to The Times of Israel, had said the shows would aim to promote human rights and bring people together and that tickets — 50,000 for each concert — would be sold in Israel and the Palestinian territories.