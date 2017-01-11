Coen brothers to direct their first TV series

(JTA) — Academy Award-winning directors Joel and Ethan Coen will make the leap into television with a Western miniseries.

The Coens will write and direct “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” for Annapurna Television, Variety reported Tuesday.

Plot details were not released but the series will be set in the Old West and include six storylines. The show could be given some kind of theatrical release, according to Variety.

The brothers are the latest directors in a series to try out television in recent years. Fellow Jewish auteur Woody Allen released his first TV series on Amazon Studios to a tepid reception last fall.

The Coens’ latest project was the 2016 comedy “Hail, Caesar!” but they have had their most critical and financial success in the Western genre. Their films “True Grit” and “No Country For Old Men” raked in hundreds of millions and several Academy Award nominations, with the latter winning for best film.