Israel bombed military airport near Damascus, Syrian officials say

(JTA) — Syrian officials accused Israel of bombing a military airport near Damascus.

Syrian state television on Friday quoted the army as saying several rockets were fired from an area near Tiberias in northern Israel just after midnight. They landed in the compound of Mezzah airport west of the Syrian capital, according to the report.

The airport is a major strategic airbase that is mainly used by Syria’s elite Republican Guards, according to Sky News. A fire erupted on site following the alleged bombing, according to the report, which did not say whether the incident resulted in any casualties.

In a statement, army command warned Israel “of the repercussions of the flagrant attack and stresses its continued fight against (this) terrorism and amputate the arms of the perpetrators,” Sky News reported.

The statement did not reveal if there were any casualties, but said the rockets caused a fire.

Mezzah airport had been a base used to fire rockets at former rebel-held areas in the suburbs of Damascus, the British television station reported.

Israel in the past has targeted positions of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group inside Syria where the Iranian-backed group is heavily involved in fighting alongside the Syrian army.

Israeli officials declined to react to the claims.

In 2015, Hezbollah accused Israel of striking its militants near the Syrian-Israeli border, killing 10 of them. Days after that strike, Hezbollah fighters militants fired an anti-tank missile at an Israeli patrol, killing two soldiers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to allow the deployment weapons that have the potential of significantly improving the military capabilities of Hezbollah or any other terrorist group active in Syria.