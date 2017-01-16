Tucson temple hosts bake sale to support Syrian refugees

(JTA) — More than 500 people came to a Reform temple in Tucson to help support Syrian refugees.

Temple Emanu-El on Sunday hosted a bake sale for the Arizona Welcomes Refugees group. The pastries were baked by 26 Syrian refugee women, who took home 100 percent of the money raised, Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA reported.

It is the third such bake sale for the refugees.

Some 60 Syrian refugee families arrived in Tucson over the summer.

“What we’re trying to do is ultimately get them set up, those who want to, with a sweets businesses so they can help support their families doing this,”organizerMelanie Cooley told the NBC affiliate.