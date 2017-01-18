Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to receive pacemaker
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin during a meeting with NYPD Comissioner William Bratton and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at the Park Lane Hotel in New York City, Jan. 28, 2015. (Bryan Pace-Pool/Getty Images)

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will be admitted to the hospital to be fitted with a pacemaker.

Rivlin, 77, will enter the hospital over the weekend for about 24 hours, according to a statement issued by his office.

The procedure will not require general anesthetic, and he will return to his residence after the short hospital stay.

Rivlin’s doctor recently detected a cardiac arrhythmia, necessitating the pacemaker, according to the statement.

Rivlin has been a vegetarian for more than 40 years.

