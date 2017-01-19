Barbra Streisand, Drake and other Jewish celebs share their thoughts on Trump’s upcoming inauguration
Barbra Streisand performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Aug. 13, 2016. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for BSB/Getty Images)

(JTA) — While Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration has empowered his supporters — whom many commentators say were ignored by the Democratic party — many liberal voters are feeling extremely nervous and anxious. The latter group — surprise, surprise— contains many Jewish celebrities.

Barbra Streisand, for instance, who vocally supported Hillary Clinton throughout the presidential campaign, called the president-elect “clueless, reckless, graceless, mindless and heartless” in a Huffington Post piece on Wednesday.

“He doesn’t just bring economic policies I happen to disagree with, or an approach to healthcare funding that could hurt millions of people. This isn’t simply a matter of Republican versus Democratic. This is a man who, on record and often on video, disparaged or outright ridiculed women, immigrants, the disabled and others.”

Other celebs have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions and fears about Friday’s inauguration.

“The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik offered a more cryptic message that hints at her thoughts on how Trump’s presidency might affect constitutional rights.

Some have been feeling the love in recent days for outgoing president Barack Obama, who has one day left in the White House.

Jewish rapper Drake wins the prize for best Obama tribute: a visual mash-up of his face and the president’s face on Instagram.

Gabe Friedman is JTA's Associate Editor for Digital. Follow him on Twitter at @GabeFriedman563

