Jewish playwright Jon Robin Baitz allegedly assaulted by man who shouted anti-Semitic invective

(JTA) — Jewish playwright Jon Robin Baitz said he was assaulted in Washington, D.C., by a man who went “Sieg Heil” and shouted anti-Semitic invective.

Baitz told Vanity Fair that he and his husband were attacked Friday night outside the Kimpton Carlyle Hotel, where they had dinner with several friends to attend the women’s march the following day. He said they were approached by a group the playwright described as “exhilarated and pointedly celebratory, loud happy Trump people.”

“We were walking out to say goodbye,” Baitz told Vanity Fair. “There were a few ladies who had a central casting, Ann Coulterian uniform and hair. There was a tiny popinjay of a man with a windsor knot and a pink tie. And this 350-pound enormous red-headed linebacker guy, who clearly saw a group of East Coast Jewish liberal homosexual sodomite communists congregating in their black clothes saying goodbye. He went ‘Sieg Heil’ and saluted us.”

The man then shouted the anti-Semitic invective and threatened to kill Baitz before throwing him to the ground. Baitz said it was clear that the members of the group were Jewish and why they were in Washington.

Baitz said he filed assault charges against the man. The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident as a “suspected hate crime,” according to Vanity Fair.

He is the author of the satirical play “Vicuña,” about a real estate tycoon and reality TV star who becomes a Republican presidential candidate.