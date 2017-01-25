Palestinian man who drove into a West Bank bus stop shot, killed

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian driver who drove his vehicle into a West Bank bus stop in an alleged car-ramming attack was shot and killed by Israeli troops stationed there.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening near the Kochav Yaakov settlement, located southeast of Ramallah. No Israelis were reported injured in the incident.

The driver reportedly swerved from his traffic lane and crashed his truck into metal posts in front of the bus stop. The Israeli military said a knife was found in the vehicle.

