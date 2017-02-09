Pope Francis meets ADL delegation, condemns anti-Semitism

(JTA) — Pope Francis, meeting a delegation from the Anti-Defamation League, denounced “widespread” anti-Semitism.

Francis met with the delegation Thursday at the Vatican, according to a report from Vatican Radio.

“Sadly, anti-Semitism, which I again denounce in all its forms as completely contrary to Christian principles and every vision worthy of the human person, is still widespread today,” Francis said, according to a transcript of his remarks released by the Vatican.

The pontiff also reiterated a statement released on the 50th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, the landmark declaration on Catholic-Jewish relations from 1965, that the church “feels particularly obliged to do all that is possible with our Jewish friends to repel anti-Semitic tendencies.”

In a series of tweets, ADL chief Jonathan Greenblatt said the encounter was both meaningful and powerful.

Blessed to have met w @pontifex who talked about fight ag #antisemitism which he called "completely contrary to Christian principles" 1/4 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 9, 2017

The pope recalled his visit last year to Auschwitz, saying, “There are no adequate words or thoughts in the face of such horrors of cruelty and sin; there is prayer, that God may have mercy and that such tragedies may never happen again.”