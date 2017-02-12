Hitler Valentine’s Day card was not created by Central Michigan U student

(JTA) — An anti-Semitic Valentine’s Day card distributed during a College Republicans at Central Michigan University party was not created by a student and the group was unaware of its distribution.

School leaders said Friday that that the woman responsible admitted her “misguided action,” the Associated Press reported. The university said the person responsible for actually producing the card was not a student and that the members of Republican group “were unaware of the card” when distributing the party gift bag containing it.

“The grossly offensive action of one individual, a nonstudent, has deeply distressed our campus community and others across the nation,” University President George Ross said in a statement issued Friday. “With heavy hearts and great embarrassment, we apologize. To those of Jewish descent, rest assured that we stand with you and vow to continue the effort to educate others.”

On Wednesday, a student at the public college in Mount Pleasant posted a photo to Facebook of the card she received at a College Republicans Valentine’s Day party. The card had a photo of Adolf Hitler and was captioned “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 Jews.”

The student group later apologized with a message on its Facebook page, saying the “very inappropriate card” was distributed without its knowledge.

“We in no way condone this type of rhetoric or anti-Semitism,” the group said. “We apologize for any offense, and want students to know that we do not tolerate this sort of behavior.”