Rockets fired on southern Israel from Sinai, ISIS claims responsibility

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Two rockets were fired from the Sinai Peninsula at southern Israel.

The rockets fired on Monday came a day after the Islamic State, or ISIS, claimed that an Israel Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle on Saturday struck and killed at least four of the group’s members. They were traveling in a car in Sinai near Rafah, on the border with Gaza.

The rockets landed in open areas of the Eshkol Region of southern Israel, which borders on Gaza and part of Sinai. The Code Red alarm did not sound since the rockets were not heading to populated areas. No injuries or damages were caused, according to the IDF.

An affiliate of the Islamic State, the Sinai Province group, claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat earlier this month. Three of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, and the fourth landed in open water.