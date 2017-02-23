Upgraded Iron Dome with US parts passes live fire tests

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system successfully completed tests of an upgraded system using some American-made components.

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced the successful tests on Wednesday. They included live fire tests, according to the announcement.

In the past two weeks Iron Dome has intercepted rockets fired on southern Israel — from the Sinai Peninsula on the resort town of Eilat, and on the Eshkol Region, which borders the Gaza Strip.

The Tamir interceptor missiles used by the Iron Dome to engage and destroy incoming rockets were made with components manufactured by the U.S. defense contractor Raytheon, which collaborates with Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.