Swastikas, racial slurs spray painted on cars, building, school playground near Buffalo

(JTA) — About one dozen swastikas and racial slurs were drawn on cars and a building in a suburb of Buffalo, New York.

A nearby elementary school playground and railway overpasses were similarly vandalized.

The spray painted swastikas and slurs were discovered on Saturday morning and were believed to have been painted late on Friday night, according to reports.

At least 11 cars and an apartment building in the Village of Orchard Park near Buffalo were vandalized with the spray painted swastikas and slurs, according to local reports. The reports began coming in to police at 3 a.m. on Saturday and continued throughout the morning.

Public and private surveillance camera footage is being checked to find the perpetrators, according to village police. Investigators believe more than one person could be involved, according to the reports.