Israeli Jew who thought he was stabbing an Arab sentenced to 11 years in prison
News Brief

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A man who stabbed a fellow Jewish Israeli in a suburban Haifa parking lot after mistaking him for an Arab was sentenced to 11 years in prison on his attempted murder conviction.

Shlomo Pinto of Kiryat Ata was sentenced Monday in Haifa District court for the October 2015 attack in the IKEA parking lot. He also was ordered to pay his victim more than $13,000 in compensation.

Several Palestinian attacks on Israelis took place the day of the Pinto incident, including in the central Israeli city of Raanana. It took place at the start of a yearlong wave of attacks by Palestinians and Arab Israelis on Jews.

Pinto said he initiated the attack in revenge for the previous Palestinian attacks.

