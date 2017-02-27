More than 1,500 people interested in living in Israel attend aliyah event

(JTA) — More than 1,500 people interested in moving to Israel attended a Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah fair in New York.

The program, billed as the Israel Mega Event, was held Sunday at John Jay College in Manhattan. The event was organized in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Immigrant Absorption, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA.

It was the largest crowd ever for the event, in its 9th year. The high number of participants indicates “a record-high interest in Israeli immigration from the United States,” Nefesh B’Nefesh said in a statement.

Israeli Minister of Aliyah and Immigrant Absorption, Sofa Landver attended the event.

The program included over 50 sessions, workshops and one-on-one meetings with Israeli organizations and aliyah professionals on topics ranging from buying a home in Israel to education to professional licensing.

Additional aliyah fairs are scheduled to be held in Toronto, Montreal and Los Angeles.