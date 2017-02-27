NY fair for Israel move attracts record crowd

(JTA) — A record crowd of 1,500 attended a Nefesh B’Nefesh fair in New York for those interested in moving to Israel.

The Israel Mega Event, as the program was billed, was held Sunday at John Jay College in Manhattan. The event, in its ninth year, was organized in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Immigrant Absorption, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and JNF-USA.

The high number of participants, Nefesh B’Nefesh said in a statement, indicates “a record-high interest in Israeli immigration from the United States.”

Israel’s minister of aliyah and immigrant absorption, Sofa Landver, was on hand.

The program included over 50 sessions, workshops and one-on-one meetings with Israeli organizations and aliyah professionals on topics ranging from buying a home in Israel to education to professional licensing.

Additional aliyah fairs are scheduled to be held in Toronto, Montreal and Los Angeles.