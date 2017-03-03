Model who lost molestation suit against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein charged with stealing underwear

(JTA) – A former model who lost a sexual molestation lawsuit against the disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for breaking into a Victoria’s Secret underwear store in New York.

Maximillia Cordero, 33, was arrested Monday for breaking into the Upper East Side store, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

She lost a 2007 suit against Epstein, a Jewish investment mogul who was born in Brooklyn, claiming that he had pressured her into sex when she was a teenager. Epstein, who is Jewish, was convicted in 2008 of soliciting another underage girl for prostitution, for which he served 13 months in prison.

Cordero was arrested Monday, allegedly after she broke into the Victoria’s Secret and stole about $1,000 worth of undergarments and makeup.

A passing patrol car noticed that the revolving door was unsecured and found Cordero, dressed in tattered clothing and a black coat, inside, according to the Daily News.

Cops charged her with grand larceny and burglary. Her arraignment was pending after she was hospitalized for a psychological evaluation, the report said.

On April 19, 2014, Cordero was arrested for burglary after she took two bottles of pricey perfume from the Columbus Circle Sephora, an upscale makeup store, according to the Daily News. She was sentenced to seven months in prison.