Israel strikes 2 Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli airstrikes hit two Hamas positions in northern Gaza overnight Thursday in response to a rocket fired from the strip at southern Israel.

No damage or injuries were reported from the Gaza rocket strike, which struck an open area of the Sdot Negev Regional Council, near the Gaza border, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Code Red rocket warning system did not sound in the area since it was determined that the rockets would fall in an unpopulated area.

The Palestinian news agency Maan reported there were no injuries from the Israeli Air Force strikes but three electric lines were downed.

The IDF said it holds Hamas responsible for any strikes emanating from Gaza.

In response to last night’s rocket attack from Gaza, IAF targeted 2 Hamas positions in northern Gaza Strip — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) March 15, 2017