Iran’s Khamenei calls Western view of women a ‘Zionists’ plot’

(JTA) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the Western view of women a “Zionists’ plot” in a tweet on the country’s version of mother’s day.

“Designating women as goods & means of pleasure in western world, most probably, is among Zionists’ plots to destroy human community,” Khamenei tweeted on Sunday.

Iranian mother’s day falls on the anniversary of the birth of Fatimah, the youngest daughter of the prophet Muhammad and Khadija, the first of Muhammad’s wives.

The tweet was one of seven by Khameinei related to the Iranian mother’s day.

Khamenei praised Fatimah, also known as Hazrat Zahra, calling her “perfect role model for Muslim women.”

“With a grandeur & stature beyond human’s understanding & imagination, yet one of Hazrat Zahra’s roles was being a “mother, wife & housewife,” he also tweeted.

Khamenei seemed to criticize those he said “humiliate housewives,” who he said produce the “highest product in (the) universe,” human beings.

He also tweeted that that “men and women are no different in some aspects like ‘spiritual ascension,’ ‘leadership power’ or ‘ability to guide humanity.’”