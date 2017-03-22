Barry Shrage, longtime CEO of Boston Jewish federation, announces retirement

(JTA) — Barry Shrage, the longtime president and CEO of the Boston-area Jewish federation, announced that he will resign effective next year.

Shrage, 69, who has helmed the Combined Jewish Philanthropies for three decades, made the announcement in a letter Wednesday to the local Jewish community — the fourth largest in the United States.

A search for his successor will begin in September, Shrage said in the letter, with the transition taking place in the summer of 2018.

Shrage said in his letter that he would continue to work on “issues of greatest concern to our community, issues where I can continue to have an impact, nationally and locally, while assuring the best possible professional leadership for CJP’s future.” He said he will work with national and local Jewish institutions and foundations.

The issues, he said, include those “related to Jewish identity, especially Jewish adult learning, Birthright, outreach to young adults and interfaith households, inclusion and strengthening ties to the Jewish people and to Israel.”

Shrage cited spending more time with his family, particularly his grandchildren, as one reason he was leaving his post.