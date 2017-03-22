New campaign aims to help fund efforts to solve murder of Jewish DNC staffer

(JTA) — The family of Seth Rich, a Jewish Democratic National Committee staffer killed near his Washington, D.C., home last summer, has launched a crowdfunding campaign in an effort to fund efforts to solve the case.

The GoFundMe campaign as of Wednesday, three days after its launch, had raised $5,337 from 111 people. The drive has a goal of $200,000.

“These funds will allow my family to investigate, and help solve Seth’s murder,” Rich’s brother, Aaron, wrote in a letter on the page. “We know somewhere, someone has the information on who murdered Seth. We intend to use these funds to hire professional help that can discover new facts and information, cooperating with the police and solving this in the fastest way possible.

“One thing that no one tells you, and something we weren’t prepared to hear when we lost Seth, is that if a case isn’t solved immediately, it could take months or years before justice is served. Worse, to keep the investigation active, to seek leads and to follow up on investigations, to make sure that every possible angle is covered — it’s expensive.”

Aaron Rich added that the family wants help that is “free from any ulterior motives or with any strings attached.”

Rich, 27, a Nebraska native, was shot dead while walking home before dawn on July 10, 2016. Police have speculated that he was the victim of a robbery gone awry. Rich’s body was found about a block from his home with his wallet, watch and cellphone still in his possession.

His death sparked several conspiracy theories, including that he was a source for WikiLeaks.

In November, Rich’s parents, Mary and Joel Rich of Omaha, visited Washington in an attempt to find new leads in the case.

There is a $125,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of the killer or killers.