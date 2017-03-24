Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth suspected of hurling firebombs

(JTA) – Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian youth they said was hurling firebombs at Israelis and injured three alleged accomplices.

The incident occurred Thursday night in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency Ma’an.

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an that “three suspects exited a vehicle adjacent to the community of Beit El, where the suspects threw firebombs at the community. In response to the threat Israeli forces in the area fired towards the suspects, and several hits were confirmed. The suspects then fled the scene.”

Israeli Defense Forces troops dispersed a riot near Beit El after the incident by dozens of Palestinians who protested the shooting, hurling objects at Israeli troops.

The person killed was identified by Palestinian sources as 17-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Ibrahim al-Hattab, who was reportedly shot in the chest and shoulder.

Ambulances of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society transferred the four youths, all residents of al-Jalazun camp, to the Ramallah Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Ma’an report.

Palestinian government officials identified the three injured as 18-year-old Jassem Muhammed Nakhla, who was shot in the head and foot, 18-year-old Muhammad Hattab, who was shot in the abdomen, and 18-year-old Muhammed Musa Nakhla, who was shot in the foot and shoulder. The three remained in critical condition, according to Ma’an.