Report: Boris Epshteyn, overseer of Trump press surrogates, leaving post

(JTA) — Boris Epshteyn, a special assistant to the president in the press office, is reportedly leaving his post.

Epshteyn could remain in the administration in a lower-profile role, several media outlets including the New York Times and Politico reported, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Epshteyn, a former Republican political strategist, is an old friend of President Donald Trump’s son Eric, dating back to their time together at Georgetown University.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer would not comment to the New York Times on the reason that Epshteyn was leaving his position.

Epshteyn has been overseeing White House officials who appear on television to speak on behalf of the administration.

Earlier this year Epshteyn threatened to withhold Trump administration staffers from appearing on Fox News over a difficult appearance on its America’s Newsroom, despite the network’s consistent support of Trump.

Epshteyn immigrated to the United States from his native Moscow in 1993 at 11. A New York-based investment banker and finance attorney, Epshteyn was a communications aide for Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2008, focusing his efforts on the Arizona senator’s running mate, then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.