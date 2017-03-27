Swastikas, racist graffiti discovered at Phoenix high school

(JTA) — Graffiti including swastikas and the words “white power” were discovered on the auditorium of a Phoenix high school.

The vandalism on the outside walls of the auditorium at Pinnacle High is being investigated by the police bias crime unit, the Arizona Jewish News reported.

“No place for hate in Phoenix,” the city’s mayor, Greg Stanton, tweeted after first tweeting that “Chief Williams briefed me on racist & anti-Semitic graffiti at Pinnacle High. Police will need the public’s help to catch the offenders.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix called the discovery “terrible and upsetting.”

“This is a terrible and upsetting act and why Federation remains vigilant in the face of persecution and dedicated to building strong, vibrant Jewish communities,” read the statement signed by Executive Director Marty Haberer. “Our Jewish community is strong and will always speak out against anti-Semitism and hate of any kind. We know the majority of the non-Jewish community feels the same way and that this act in no way represents our larger community.”

