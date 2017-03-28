Natan Meir, whose wife was killed in a terror attack in their home, announces engagement

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Natan Meir, whose wife Dafna was killed in a terror attack in their home, announced that he is engaged to be married.

Meir announced Monday evening on social media that he is engaged to Zohar Morgenstern of Jerusalem. The announcement comes over a year after the terror attack in the West Bank settlement of Otniel.

Dafna Meir, 38, a mother of four and foster mother of two young children, was stabbed to death in January at the entrance of her home by a teenage Palestinian attacker. She was fighting off her attacker in what is believed to have been an attempt to save three of her children who were in the house.

The couple’s oldest daughter, Renana, 18, who witnessed the attack, became engaged earlier this month.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Meir thanked his children for their support and sharing in his happiness. Without them, he wrote, “I could not open my heart to love again.”

Israeli lawmaker Yehudah Glick, who is a friend of Meir, tweeted a photo of the couple with his congratulations.

He told Walla: “I wish him a new branch in his wonderful family tree.”