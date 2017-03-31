‘Entourage’ star Adrian Grenier hawks Passover gifts cards to Israelis, with a kippah and a smile

TEL AVIV (JTA) — Adrian Grenier, best known as the star of HBO’s “Entourage,” returned to TV this week.

In a Passover commercial for an Israeli gift card company, the actor clips on a white satin yarmulke and nails the guttural pronunciation of the holiday’s Hebrew name, Pesach. He then proceeds to dispense terrible gifts — including a rock replica, an ashtray and an edible yo-yo — to grateful recipients.

“I’m Adrian Grenier, the most charming actor I know,” he informs the camera. “So charming that I’ve been able to give away crappy gifts.”

Warning viewers they are “no Adrien Grenier,” he suggests they take the safer route of purchasing gift cars from BuyMe, which reportedly paid him half a million shekels (about $140,000) to do the ad. More than just the Seder, Passover is a holiday for giving gift in Israel, accounting for about a 10 percent increase in national spending. It is also a popular time to travel.

Since “Entourage” wrapped in 2011, Grenier has appeared in the “Entourage” film and a number of smaller movies. He has also produced several documentaries and was involved in a variety of philanthropic projects. While in Israel to film the ad earlier this month, Grenier posed a photo of himself at the Western Wall on Instagram, writing: “Contemplating the infrastructure … of an ancient city in modern times, of a holy land, of history, of humanity.”