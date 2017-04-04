2 Border Police officers indicted for assaulting Arab man they thought was terrorist

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Two Border Police officers were indicted on suspicion of assaulting an Arab man in the Old City of Jerusalem because they thought he carried out a stabbing attack.

Yosef Abadi, 22, from Rishon Lezion, and Oshri Ohayon, 23, from Beit Shemesh, are alleged to have attacked the man by hitting him with the butt of a rifle; punched him in the back, head, and waist; putting him in a chokehold and threatening to kill him after arriving in the Old City to look for a stabber in the May 6, 2016 attack.

They erroneously believed the victim, who is not named in the indictment, to be the attacker, according to the indictment. He suffered injuries to his eye, back, waist and stomach.

On Monday, police officer Moshe Cohen resigned from the police force days after being charged with assault for attacking a Palestinian truck driver who hit his police car in a fender bender. He apologized to the truck driver before resigning.