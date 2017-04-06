San Diego Hilton canceled Passover trip for 700, tour operator alleges

(JTA) — A Hilton hotel in Southern California reportedly has canceled a Passover trip for 700 New Yorkers, despite a $1 million deposit, the organizer said.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported Wednesday that the 10-day trip to the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines in San Diego was booked in November, according to the organizer, Joseph Allaham, owner of the New York kosher steakhouse Prime Grill.

Allaham, who told the paper that he has been organizing Passover trips since 2014 under the name Prime Experience, said the Hilton will not honor the reservations nor return the deposit. The trip was to include guest speakers, rabbis in residence, a camp and entertainment.

The hotel would not discuss the case, citing pending litigation. The dispute will go to arbitration in California.