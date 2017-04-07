Scarlett Johansson slams Ivanka Trump’s style as ‘cowardly’

NEW YORK (JTA) — Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, who has called the administration of President Donald Trump “scary,” accused his oldest daughter Ivanka of acting in a “cowardly” manner.

In a public interview Thursday at the Women in the World Summit in New York, Johansson, who is Jewish, offered this criticism on Ivanka Trump — who is also Jewish – in reference to Ivanka Trump’s remark during a CBS interview earlier this week. In it, Ivanka Trump said that will not advertise whatever impact she achieves as assistant to the president – a title she received last month.

“I think most of the impact I have, over time most people will not actually know about,” Ivanka Trump said, according to a report Thursday in The New York Daily News.

Commenting on this, Johansson, who has campaigned for the Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of the November presidential elections, said that Ivanka’s intentions mean that “the greatest change she would make would be behind closed doors and nobody would actually know that she had made this change.”

Johansson added: “How old-fashioned, this idea that behind a great man is a great woman. You can’t appear to be concerned that someone is going to think that you are bitchy, or a powerful woman. Screw that, it is so old fashioned and it is so uninspired and actually really cowardly.”

Johansson recently starred in a parody on Ivanka Trump performed on Saturday Night Live. It featured a spoof commercial for a perfume entitled “Complicit,” suggesting Ivanka Trump is complicit in her father’s policies — which critics allege deepen division in society and encourage xenophobia – by taking the assistant position.

Ivanka Trump has rejected the allegation. “If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit,” she said during the CBS interview.

Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s senior adviser and former campaign executive. Kushner, whose family owns many real-estate properties in New York, grew up in an Orthodox Jewish family. Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism prior to their wedding in 2010.