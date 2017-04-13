This student’s story of spending Passover in London with strangers went viral

(JTA) — It’s a Passover tale that sounds too good to be true.

Samantha Gross, a Boston University student studying abroad and interning for the London Evening Standard, had nowhere to go for Passover in London this year.

It was the Schererville, Indiana, native’s first Passover away from home or school, and as she wrote in the Evening Standard on Wednesday, her only plans included steering “clear of bread” and moping about it.

She was used to not having many Jews in her vicinity, writing that the only Jews she knew from her hometown were her family members and that her sister was once asked if she was “Hanukah-ian.”

But on Monday, Gross found a tweet from CNN reporter James Masters.

Tonight is #Passover so if you're in London and you've got nowhere to go for Seder, get in touch. Nobody should be alone tonight. — James Masters (@Masters_JamesD) April 10, 2017

Gross’ Passover got much better — and more emotional — from there.

She messaged Masters, explaining that she did not have a seder to attend, and he offered to pick her up in North London. They drove to Masters’ parents’ house, where she felt “immediately welcomed.”

Gross described the seder that followed as teary but “silly.”

5. "Don't sit up so straight," his father said. "Relax. You're welcome here." They took my coat, and I chatted with @Masters_JamesD family. — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) April 11, 2017

.@Masters_JamesD 6. They were all so interested in me, and me in them. James' 91-year-old grandfather whistled a song he knew about Indiana. — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) April 11, 2017

She explained that things got more emotional during the meal when she began thinking of her grandparents — three of whom she had lost in recent years — who loved the holiday.

.@Masters_JamesD 8. I joked about how strong the maror was to James' uncle, but really I just cried for my own grandparents, who loved Passover so much. — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) April 11, 2017

Of course, Gross and Masters also talked journalism and politics (and sang traditional Passover songs, albeit in different accents).

.@Masters_JamesD 9. The Seder was silly — we sang Pesach tales to various tunes, and my American accent blended with their British ones. We laughed so hard. — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) April 11, 2017

Eventually, as she recounted on Twitter, she meditated on the important themes of the Passover story.

.@Masters_JamesD 13. We both rolled those beautiful Hebrew words off our tongues, and you couldn't hear an accent. It was a feeling I don't usually get. — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) April 11, 2017

.@Masters_JamesD 14. I also thought about how little geography means between us (blessed Jews, freed from suffering) and others (those still suffering daily) — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) April 11, 2017

Gross’ story became a Twitter “moment” on Tuesday, meaning it was included in the site’s curated list of notable and engaging stories from the day.

She wrote that she broke down in tears again when Masters’ wife Hannah texted her after midnight to check that she got home safely.

“James gave me a warm meal and company with whom to eat, but also so much more. He restored my faith that no matter where you are in the world, even thousands of miles away from home, you can always find a friend,” Gross wrote.