Gazan Palestinian loses UN position over ties to Hamas

(JTA) — A Palestinian Gazan is no longer employed by a United Nations Agency for Palestinian refugees after it was discovered that he was elected to the leadership of the terrorist group Hamas.

Agency leaders did not tell media who inquired over the weekend whether Suhail al-Hindi resigned or was fired from the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, according to reports.

Al-Hindi was suspended in February as chairman of the agency’s Palestinian workers’ union and the principal of the UNRWA’s “Palestine Boys’ Elementary School,” after Israel accused him of being elected a member of Hamas’ new political leadership, according to reports.

Al-Hindi has denied any ties to Hamas.

In 2011, Al-Hindi was suspended from a UNRWA position after meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.