Palestinian man allegedly stabs four on Tel Aviv beachfront

TEL AVIV (JTA) — Four people were light wounded in a suspected terrorist attack on the Tel Aviv beachfront.

The attacks took place Sunday afternoon at the Leonard hotel and continued on the beach, a police officer at the scene told JTA. Police said the attacks appear to be politically motivated.

The alleged assailant, identified by police as an 18-year-old Palestinian, was captured and arrested.

“It’s more noise than anything else,” said the officer, one of many securing the hotel. “Thank God.”

Three of the injured are in their 50s and one is 70, Magen David Adom said. The rescue service said the wounds appeared to have been caused by a blunt object. Haaretz reported the attacked used work tools.

The victims were taken to Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv. United Hatzalah told JTA they all seemed to be Israelis. Three were treated at the hotel and one at the beach, the emergency service said.