Patients and their families lit memorial candles for Holocaust victims at Israeli hospitals

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Patients and their families at three Israeli hospitals were able to light memorial candles for victims of the Holocaust under a new initiative.

The memorial organization Shem V’Ner, or Our Six Million: A Candle for Every Name. distributed the memorial candles to Ichilov, Rambam and Tel Hashomer hospitals. Each candle has a bar code, allowing the lighter to scan it with his cell phone and learn about the victim of the Holocaust associated with the candle.

The memorial candles were distributed at the entrances to the hospitals, where an area was set aside to place them.

“As a hospital that treats many Holocaust survivors, we welcome the initiative,” Prof. Zvi Dwaletsky, director of the Geriatric Unit at Rambam, said in a statement. “The perpetuation of the names of the victims is of great importance and this project enables our patients to take part in the preservation work and to preserve the memory of those who perished for generations.”